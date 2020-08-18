Pinellas County school leaders make a decision on fall sports

Practices will resume on Aug. 24, according to the district.

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools has announced that when students return for the 2020-2021 school year, fall sports will, too.

The district said the first official practice day for autumn athletics will be Aug. 24, the earliest date allowed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Volleyball, cross country, swimming and golf will be the first sports to return to competition on Sept. 8, and varsity football games will follow on Sept. 11.

"The FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has provided school districts with safety guidelines and protocols for COVID-19 to help keep players and coaching staffs safe during practice and competition. The health and safety of students and staff are a top priority," a district spokesperson wrote in an email.

The school district is still finalizing procedures for fall sports. Those include determining how many fans will be allowed to watch in the stadiums and gyms.

