What's with the criticism surrounding Bucs draft pick Kyle Trask?

Many have questioned the quarterbacks ability, arm strength, and ceiling in the NFL. But, is it justified?

TAMPA, Fla. — Without question, the most controversial pick of the Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft class was University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Many question his ability, many question his arm strength, many question his ceiling to be anything more than a backup at the NFL level.

For the Bucs, it was no question at all.

Trask told the media that he's put the proof right out there on film − he can make any throw he needs to. Head Coach Bruce Arians echoed the sentiment, saying Trask can do anything they need him to in the offense.

So why the harsh criticism? Why the questions?

In a year where the Bucs could really do whatever they wanted in the draft, why not take a shot on a quarterback that truly has put some great things on film? Some criticize his ability to win without weapons like Kyle Pitts or Kadarius Toney. Guess what − he has weapons all over the place in Tampa.

To take a quarterback that has the chance to sit and develop, a rarity in today's NFL, and to do so behind Tom Brady is a huge advantage for the young quarterback. There's no pressure. There's no expectations. It's simply; show the coaches what you can do, get the offense down, and prove that you could be a steal in the draft.

And what's wrong with that?