Hitch a free ride to the Rays vs Red Sox series at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have you bought tickets to see the Tampa Bay Rays face off with the Boston Red Sox at the Trop?

If so, there's a free shuttle to use for you to get to the games on Thursday and Friday!

Guests will be able to ride buses, minibusses and trolleys to get to the stadium, the City of St. Pete wrote on its website. The trolleys will have a wheelchair lift as well.

The shuttle service starts two and a half hours before the game and ends one hour after it finishes, the website explains. There will be a new shuttle arriving about every five minutes.

The two shuttle stops include:

2nd Street S. between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue S.

16th Street just south of 3rd Avenue S.

There is a shuttle map available here.

Baseball fans should plan to include extra time for travel and parking, the City of St. Pete wrote.

This is the second year in a row Tampa Bay has to face a division foe in the ALDS. Last year, the Rays beat New York in five games en route to a World Series appearance.

The team hopes to recreate that magic with another deep postseason run. With a franchise-best 100-win season, the Rays are in the best position to win Tampa Bay its first World Series title.