Lightning to raise Stanley Cup banner in season opener

The Bolts will kick the 2021-2022 season off against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

TAMPA, Fla. — The hockey season may be over but the buzz about next year never sleeps.

The National Hockey League announced schedules for the 2021-2022 regular season, and the defending Stanley Cup champs Tampa Bay Lightning will be kicking things off.

The Lightning are scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena. That's when the team will raise the 2021 Stanley Cup banner.

And, there's plenty of other matchups to keep an eye on during the 82-game season.

One of those includes a game against the newest expansion team, the Seattle Kraken. The Lightning lost Yanni Gourde to the team earlier this week in the expansion draft.

On top of playing each team in their division four times, the Bolts will also take the ice against each team in the Metropolitan Division three times and each Western Conference opponent twice.

2021-22 TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Tue. Oct 12 Pittsburgh

Thu. Oct 14 At Detroit

Sat. Oct 16 At Washington

Tue. Oct 19 Florida

Sat. Oct 23 Colorado

Mon. Oct 25 At Buffalo

Tue. Oct 26 At Pittsburgh

Thu. Oct 28 Arizona

Mon. Nov 1 Washington

Tue. Nov 2 At Florida

Thu. Nov 4 At Toronto

Sat. Nov 6 At Ottawa

Thu. Jan 13 Vancouver

Tue. Nov 9 Carolina

Sat. Nov 13 Florida

Mon. Nov 15 NY Islanders

Thu. Nov 18 At Philadelphia

Sat. Nov 20 New Jersey

Sun. Nov 21 Minnesota

Tue. Nov. 23 Philadelphia

Fri. Nov 26 Seattle

Sun. Nov 28 At Minnesota

Tue. Nov 30 At St. Louis

Thu. Dec 2 St. Louis

Sat. Dec 4 At Boston

Sun. Dec 5 At Philadelphia

Tue. Dec 7 At Montreal

Thu. Dec 9 At Toronto

Sat. Dec 11 At Ottawa

Tue. Dec 14 Los Angeles

Thu. Dec 16 Ottawa

Sat. Dec 18 At Colorado

Tue. Dec 21 At Vegas

Thu. Dec 23 At Arizona

Tue. Dec 28 Montreal

Fri. Dec 31 NY Rangers

Sun. Jan 2 At NY Rangers

Tue. Jan 4 At Columbus

Thu. Jan 6 Calgary

Sat. Jan 8 Boston

Mon. Jan 10 At New Jersey

Tue. Jan 11 At Buffalo

Sat. Jan 15 Dallas

Tue. Jan 18 At Los Angeles

Fri. Jan 21 At Anaheim

Sat. Jan 22 At San Jose

Thu. Jan 27 New Jersey

Sat. Jan 29 Vegas

Tue. Feb 1 San Jose

Wed. Feb 23 Edmonton

Sat. Feb 26 At Nashville

Tue. Mar 1 Ottawa

Thu. Mar 3 Pittsburgh

Fri. Mar 4 Detroit

Sun. Mar 6 At Chicago

Tue. Mar 8 At Winnipeg

Thu. Mar 10 At Calgary

Sat. Mar 12 At Edmonton

Sun. Mar 13 At Vancouver

Wed. Mar 16 At Seattle

Sat. Mar 19 NY Rangers

Tue. Mar 22 At Carolina

Thu. Mar 24 At Boston

Sat. Mar 26 At Detroit

Sun. Mar 27 At NY Islanders

Tue. Mar 29 Carolina

Fri. April 1 Chicago

Sat. April 2 Montreal

Mon. April 4 Toronto

Wed. April 6 At Washington

Fri. April 8 Boston

Sun. April 10 Buffalo

Tue. April 12 At Dallas

Thu. April 14 Anaheim

Sat. April 16 Winnipeg

Tue. April 19 Detroit

Thu. April 21 Toronto

Sat. April 23 Nashville

Sun. April 24 At Florida

Tue. April 26 Columbus

Thu. April 28 At NY Islanders

Fri. April 29 At Columbus

The 2021-22 @NHL season will open on Oct. 12th with the @TBLightning raising their #StanleyCup banner followed by the debut of the @SeattleKraken in Vegas. Day 2 has a four-game slate with a pair of all-Canadian matchups.



Details: https://t.co/JIltC7RMxT pic.twitter.com/hYXdhj0xtL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 22, 2021