Reports: Miami Marlins players, coaches test positive for COVID-19

Multiple sources say the Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday has been canceled.

MIAMI — Multiple sources say players and coaches with the Miami Marlins have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, at least 14 people within the Marlins' organization have tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, the team is still in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing.

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled, sources tell ESPN, as the team remains in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic, also reported four Marlins learned they were positive for COVID-19 in the span of three days.

According to Rosenthal, two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the description of "a clear outbreak" within the club.

So why did the Marlins play baseball on Sunday? With @Jaysonst https://t.co/7Mv4Ok1K8r — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020