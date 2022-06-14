Lennard High School alum Jackson Tetreault to make MLB pitching debut for Nationals

Tetreault will start for Washington as they take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Lennard High School alumni Jackson Tetreault is set to make his Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday pitching for the Washington Nationals as they take on the Atlanta Braves.

The Nationals selected the 26-year-old pitcher's contract from the minor league and Triple-A-affiliate team Rochester Red Wings to include him in the 40-man roster for their upcoming game, CBS Sports reported.

"We will start Jackson Tetreault," Washington's head coach Dave Martinez said. "He was in Triple-A, he’s pitching well, so he’ll come up and start tomorrow."

Tetreault was selected by the Nationals in the seventh round of the 2017 MLB Draft and has spent five seasons playing in the Minor League Baseball while starting in over 80 games.

The Ruskin-native played baseball at Lennard High School from 2010-2014, making over 20 appearances for the Longhorns in his senior year according to MaxPreps.

He then went on to play ball at the collegiate level at the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota. Tetreault played 15 games for the school from 2016-2017.