Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule

Game 1 kicks-off at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 at Globe Life Park.

ARLINGTON, Texas — With the stage (partially) set for the 2020 World Series as the Rays clinched the ALCS Saturday night punching their ticket to the big game, there's only one step left.

Who will they face? The Braves and Dodgers will meet for Game 7 of the NLCS tonight at 8:15 p.m. to determine just that.

No matter who the Rays face, the schedule has already been set by MLB with the first game kicking off on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The entire series will be held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Here's the full series schedule:

Game 1: 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Game 2: 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Game 3: 8:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Game 4: 8:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 5 (if necessary): 8:08 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Game 6 (if necessary): 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 7 (if necessary): 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

What other people are reading right now: