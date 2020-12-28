x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Rays

Reports: San Diego Padres deal in place to acquire Blake Snell from the Rays

The former Cy Young winner could be headed to California.

TAMPA, Fla — Former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell could be headed to the San Diego Padres.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan and Dennis Lin with The Athletic both reporting the deal between Snell and the Padres is in its final stages. 

According to Passan, the deal would be "centered around top pitching prospect Luis Patiño," citing ESPN sources.

Lin added that Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox would be heading to Tampa as part of the deal.

All that is said to still be standing in the way is a pending review of medical records. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter