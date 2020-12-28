Reports: San Diego Padres deal in place to acquire Blake Snell from the Rays

The former Cy Young winner could be headed to California.

TAMPA, Fla — Former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell could be headed to the San Diego Padres.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan and Dennis Lin with The Athletic both reporting the deal between Snell and the Padres is in its final stages.

According to Passan, the deal would be "centered around top pitching prospect Luis Patiño," citing ESPN sources.

BREAKING: The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire former Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays for prospects. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2020

Lin added that Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox would be heading to Tampa as part of the deal.

All that is said to still be standing in the way is a pending review of medical records.

BREAKING: The Padres have an agreement in place to acquire Blake Snell from the Rays, sources tell @JCTSports, @Ken_Rosenthal and me. Luis Patiño, Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox would head to Tampa. Deal pending review of medical records. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 28, 2020

