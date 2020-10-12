Rays make 6-man trade with Texas, sending slugger Nate Lowe to Rangers

The roster swap was announced by Tampa Bay on Twitter.

TAMPA, Fla. — Three players from the Texas Rangers are making the more than 1,300-mile trek to the Sunshine State as the team has officially made a six-man trade with the Rays.

Tampa Bay is releasing Nate Lowe, Jake Guenther and a player to be named later to the Rangers and are acquiring C/OF Heriberto Hernandez, infielder Oslevis Basabe and outfielder Alexander Ovalles.

We’ve made a trade with the Texas Rangers pic.twitter.com/F8NpRyMVX1 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) December 10, 2020

10 Sports reporter Grace Remington broke down what Hernandez could offer the team as he is ranked 112 as an overall prospect in the minors and number three out of the Rangers system.

In his two minor league seasons, he played in 113 games and hit 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 98 RBIs.

What other people are reading right now:

