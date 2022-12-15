Coming to Tampa? New renderings show vision of possible new Rays stadium

The photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the conversation over a possible move for the Tampa Bay Rays continue, new renderings for an envisioned stadium near downtown Tampa were revealed.

During a recent virtual meeting with several local leaders, the photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor responded to questions about the renderings, saying while she personally hasn't had any meetings over development plans recently, she's in support of moving the team across the Bay.

Check out the renderings below.

New renderings show vision of new Rays stadium 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The Rays have been pursuing a new home to replace Tropicana Field, the domed stadium where the team has played since its inception in 1998, for more than a decade. The Rays have often ranked near the bottom in annual attendance in the majors. The club's lease expires in 2027.