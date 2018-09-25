ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays were eliminated from the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season in a 4-1 loss Monday night to the New York Yankees.

New York's win eliminated the Rays and ensured a postseason berth for Oakland, which is likely to be the Yankees’ wild-card opponent but also is still alive in the American League West race.

The Rays (87-69) weren’t helped by stiff competition in the AL East. The 2018 Boston Red Sox are the winningest team in franchise history after winning their 106th game of the season Monday night. At 96-60, the Yankees are assured of their best record since going 97-65 in 2011.

Tampa Bay has gone 38-22 since the All-Star break.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

