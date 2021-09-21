Close to clinching: How to buy tickets to watch the Rays in the postseason

The MLB franchise has announced potential postseason ticket information.

The Tampa Bay Rays have just 11 regular-season games left and are leading the AL East by seven games.

The magic numbers are two to clinch a postseason berth and five to clinch their division.

Many Bay-area fans are hoping to watch the Rays in the postseason. On Tuesday, the team announced details about tickets for the potential American League Wild Card Game and all possible Division Series games.

If everything goes as planned, the Rays say single-game tickets and ticket packages will go on sale at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. Season ticket members and Rays Insider email newsletter subscribers will be getting presale information before then.

"For access to 2021 Postseason Ticket Packages, which include every potential Rays Postseason home game, fans can purchase a 2022 Traditional Season Membership," the team added.

Season membership details can be found here.

Only mobile tickets will be accepted at Tropicana Field. All normal security measures, including the prohibition of large purses and backpacks, will still be in place this postseason.

Marks remain optional for fully-vaccinated fans. Anyone 2 or older who isn't fully-vaccinated should wear a mask at games.

Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider newsletter before noon on Sept. 28 can get in on the presale to the Wild Card Game and all possible Division Series games. Existing subscribers don't have to sign up again. New subscribers should click here.