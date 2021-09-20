Rays' No. 1 prospect, Olympic silver medalist to make debut Monday

Pitcher Shane Baz was traded to Tampa Bay's minor league system in the same deal that brought Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows to the Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Could the Rays' farm system be the gift that keeps on giving this season?

The team's top prospect is scheduled to make his major league debut on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Right-handed pitcher Shane Baz moved up the rankings following the debut of young phenom Wander Franco in June.

Franco has been as advertised during his 62-games in the majors — in some cases even better — and now it's Baz's turn.

The 2017 1st round pick was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was traded to Tampa Bay's minor league system in the same deal that brought Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows to the Rays in exchange for Chris Archer.

Since that trade, Baz has been tearing it up in double and triple-A, posting a 2.06 ERA this year between Durham and Montgomery. But, possibly the most notable accomplishment of Baz's this season is helping team USA win a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympic medalist will now start for a red hot Rays team that is just six wins away from clinching the AL East division. While it's not likely Baz will join the team in the playoffs, his start on Monday will bring relief to a Tampa Bay rotation that has been hampered by injuries.