Rays star Randy Arozarena to have 1st youth baseball camp this summer

Boys and girls in grades one through eight are eligible to sign up for the Randy Arozarena Baseball ProCamp.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRINITY, Fla. — He may be the Tampa Bay Rays' brightest star on the team, but now Randy Arozarena will look to take his baseball skills away from Tropicana Field to teach young players about developing their game this summer.

The Rays outfielder will host his inaugural youth baseball camp on Monday, July 24 at J.W. Mitchell High School in Trinity. The camp is open to boys and girls in grades one through eight who would like to learn the fundamentals of baseball, receive tips on how to improve their skills, and get hands-on instruction from Arozarena, G3 Marketing announced in a news release on April 14.

“I’m so happy to host this baseball camp this summer and share my passion for the game with young athletes," Arozarena said in a statement. "As a player, I know the importance of learning the fundamentals and building a strong foundation in order to succeed on the field. I really hope to inspire these young athletes to achieve their full potential.”

Participants will work directly with the 28-year-old and other local baseball coaches to learn new techniques and enhance their overall performance at the Randy Arozarena Baseball ProCamp.

Besides taking part in scrimmages and drills, participants will also receive a limited edition camp T-shirt, a souvenir autograph from Arozarena, and a team photo.

Youth athletes will be able to meet, ask questions and receive feedback on their performance from the Cuban-Mexican outfielder.