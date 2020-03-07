x
Lights go on at Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays officially started training back up for the 2020 season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Welcome back, baseball!

It's been a rocky road of if and when MLB's 2020 season would get underway this year, but teams are officially allowed to start training again as of July 1.

Here in the Tampa Bay, our Rays have turned the lights back on at Tropicana Field as players took the field for training Friday. 

In a video on Twitter, the Rays welcomed fans back to the stadium -- virtually, of course -- as the lights came back on at the Trop. 

In addition to a limited number of games, the 2020 baseball season won't have an All-Star game. The last time it was canceled was 1945. Minor league baseball was also canceled for the 2020 season.

