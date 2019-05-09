ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are helping with relief efforts in the Bahamas after deadly Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on the islands.

The MLB team is hosting a donation drive at Tropicana Field, where fans can donate items to those affected by the tragic storm.

Donations will be accepted on the following dates:

Sept. 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 8: 9 a.m. to noon

Below are the items needed most, as indicated by the Bahamian government:

Tents (4–6 person)

AA, AAA and D Batteries

Tarps

Work Gloves

Trash Bags (Heavy Duty)

Sunscreen and Bug Spray

Flashlights and Headlamps

Solar Phone Chargers and Phone Battery Packs

Small Battery Operated Fans

The Rays are asking you to only donate items found on the list above.

"We are unable to accept items that are not listed here, especially cases of water and other beverages," the team wrote on its blog.

Donations should be dropped off at Parking Lot 9, which is located on the corner of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue South at Tropicana Field.

