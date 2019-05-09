ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are helping with relief efforts in the Bahamas after deadly Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on the islands.
The MLB team is hosting a donation drive at Tropicana Field, where fans can donate items to those affected by the tragic storm.
Donations will be accepted on the following dates:
- Sept. 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 8: 9 a.m. to noon
Below are the items needed most, as indicated by the Bahamian government:
- Tents (4–6 person)
- AA, AAA and D Batteries
- Tarps
- Work Gloves
- Trash Bags (Heavy Duty)
- Sunscreen and Bug Spray
- Flashlights and Headlamps
- Solar Phone Chargers and Phone Battery Packs
- Small Battery Operated Fans
The Rays are asking you to only donate items found on the list above.
"We are unable to accept items that are not listed here, especially cases of water and other beverages," the team wrote on its blog.
Donations should be dropped off at Parking Lot 9, which is located on the corner of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue South at Tropicana Field.
RELATED: How you can help Hurricane Dorian survivors by fostering a homeless pet from the Bahamas
RELATED: How to help those in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian
What other people are reading right now:
- Country singer Kylie Rae Harris killed in New Mexico car crash
- Deputies: Woman let 2 dogs kill duckling while mother duck tried to stop the attack
- High school student accused of swinging at teacher, grabbing coach by the throat
- Woman who hit and killed Sarasota boy in crosswalk is fined, loses license for 6 months
- Before-and-after photos shows the damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter