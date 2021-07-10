Locked on Rays: The legitimacy of a 7-inning no-hitter

The Rays continue to find success at Tropicana Field.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — As long as the Tampa Bay Rays are not playing on the road, this is the best team in baseball.

The Rays are now 20-4 at home since May 13 after beating Toronto 7-1, Friday night.

Three relievers threw up blanks after Shane McClanahan's four-inning outing to help complete this easy victory.

Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs as the Rays win their fifth consecutive game.

Five Rays relievers went seven hitless innings during a bullpen day in a 4-0 no-hitter against Cleveland and that's where the Locked On Rays podcast team takes over.

10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky joins the conversation for his weekly segment to discuss the emotions surrounding a 7-inning no-hitter.

Should it be treated like a nine-inning no-hitter?

Are fans even excited about this accomplishment?

Besides that discussion, the trio elaborates on Vidal Brujan's debut with the Rays, the ceiling for Taylor Walls and, as always, some trivia to test your friends out later.