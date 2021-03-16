Tampa Bay Rays will reopen 300 level, sell tickets in pods as they welcome back fans

Fans will be allowed inside Tropicana Field, but its capacity will be reduced and people will be spread out.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Single home game tickets for the first month of the 2021 Tampa Bay Rays season will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 26.

Fans can buy them through the MLB Ballpark app or by visiting RaysBaseball.com.

Paper tickets won't be accepted this year at Tropicana Field. So, if you snag a seat, you'll be showing a digital copy on your mobile device to get through the gates. Mobile ticket information can be found here.

The Rays recommend you buy your tickets ahead of time to "further reduce contact with staff" amid the ongoing pandemic. As an incentive, the team is offering a discount on prepaid parking.

Fans will be required to wear masks at all times – except while actively eating or drinking in a seat. And they'll be encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands often.

The MLB team has been working with Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to add layers of protection against COVID-19. Those include installing UV lights and specially-designed electronic devices within air condition units. The devices are meant to break down contaminants, including coronavirus particles.

"Air filters with a higher minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating, which more effectively trap small particles, have also been added throughout the building," the Rays explained in a statement.

Tickets are being sold in socially-distant seating pods of up to six seats. And, to help keep at least six feet between all pods, the Trop is reopening its upper-deck 300 level, which was closed off in 2019 when the ballpark reduced capacity.

For the start of the 2021 season, the ballpark's overall capacity will be capped at 9,000 fans. You can learn more about Tropicana Field's health and safety measures by clicking here.

“We are excited to welcome back fans to Tropicana Field for the 2021 season,” Rays President Matt Silverman wrote in a statement. “Although capacity will be limited to start, we are hopeful that conditions will continue to improve allowing for more fans to join us as the season progresses.”

Season members, based on their tenure and membership levels, will be allowed to buy tickets online during an exclusive presale period. Members should expect emails with more details.

If you buy or renew a season membership by March 19, you will get access to the presale for upcoming regular-season home games. Learn more about season memberships by calling 888-FAN-RAYS or clicking here.