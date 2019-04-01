The Tampa Bay Rays announced Friday major renovations to Tropicana Field, including the closure of the upper deck level.

The reconfiguration of the ballpark will eliminate the upper-deck 300 level and decrease Tropicana Field’s capacity to an estimated 25,000-26,000 fans.

Last season, Tropicana Field had a capacity of 31,042 fans with the upper seats tarped and closed off.

Friday’s decision comes after the team announced in December it is terminating plans to build an $892 million ballpark in Ybor City.

The Rays had the second lowest home attendance for the 2018 MLB regular season with an average of 14,259 fans per game. Only the Miami Marlins had lower home attendance with an average of 10,014 fans per game.

The renovations also include the creation of the Left Field Ledge, a new area in the lower seating bowl featuring premium seating for small groups. The seats were tarped above the left field crosswalk. The Left Field Lege will include a full-service bar, ledge tables and seated drink rails.

Crews will also install LED lights through the stadium and concourses.

“These renovations mark our continued commitment to providing a first-rate fan experience at Tropicana Field,” said Rays President Matt Silverman in a news release. “Together, in concert with the reduction in seating capacity, these investments will help create a more intimate, entertaining and appealing experience for our fans.”

The Rays have invested more than $50 million in Tropicana Field renovations since 2005, including more than $15 million in the last two years.

Other renovations include:

  • Redesigning fan entrances at Gates 4 and 5 to improve the flow of fans
  • Exchanging the current turf for a new Shaw Sports Turf product
  • Adding access from the Budweiser Porch and Ballpark & Rec areas to the Outfielder bar behind center field. There will also be an external entrance for the beverage space.
  • Creation of the new GTE Financial Party Deck

Season-ticket holders will have an opportunity to see the renovations on Feb. 9 at the team’s Fan Fest.

Rays pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13 in Port Charlotte.

Home of the Rays: Tropicana Field through the years
01 / 11
Tropicana Field pictured on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-3.
02 / 11
Denard Span #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an RBI double in the eighth inning during a game against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on April 18, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida.
03 / 11
A general view of the exterior of Tropicana Field on May 26, 2004, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
04 / 11
An exterior view of Gate 1 at Tropicana Field just prior to the Opening Day game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees on April 6, 2012.
05 / 11
Tropicana Field
06 / 11
An extra piece of protective netting has been installed before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, April 16, 2016.
07 / 11
A general view of Tropicana Field where the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers since the game was moved because of the impact of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
08 / 11
Crews work to prepare Tropicana Field ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 12, 2017.
09 / 11
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (3) hits the go-ahead RBI single during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field on Friday, May 19, 2017.
10 / 11
A general view at Tropicana Field prior to the Gasparilla Bowl between the FIU Panthers and the Temple Owls on Dec. 21, 2017.
11 / 11
The 93rd East-West Shrine Game is played on Jan. 20, 2018, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.