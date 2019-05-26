GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85.
The Packers announced Sunday that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.
The Packers chose Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft, and after Lombardi's arrival in 1959, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.
But it was in the "Ice Bowl" on New Year's Eve 1967 that Starr secured his legacy, scoring on a sneak with 16 seconds left to give Green Bay a 21-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'I chose life': Rescued hiker speaks after 2 weeks lost in Hawaii wilderness
- Mayor says 2 dead after tornado roars through Oklahoma town
- Memorial Day celebrations, margarita and food festivals: 10 things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay
- Actor Jon Voight: President Trump is the greatest since Lincoln
- World Redhead Day is May 26! 12 fun facts about red hair
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.