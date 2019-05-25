CLEARWATER, Fla. — When Rosary Eller’s dog woke her up Friday night, she heard someone banging on the windows of her Clearwater home.
She rushed to the door and was greeted by a neighbor who delivered the good news: Her missing niece, hiker Amanda Eller, was found alive.
“When I heard that she was missing, I thought if anybody can get through this, it's gonna be her,” Eller said.
For the past 16 days, Rosary Eller described unspeakable grief knowing her niece had gone missing in a Hawaiian forest. She said for the first two days, she stayed in bed and cried nonstop.
As the days went on, she said she prepared herself for the worst, while still hoping for the best.
“It’s just remarkable that they found her," Rosary Eller said. "She’s gonna be just fine.”
Amanda Eller was rescued on Friday by a helicopter crew her family hired. She had been stuck on a steep creek bed between two waterfalls, surviving on plants and water nearby.
She suffered some injuries to her feet but is expected to recover just fine.
