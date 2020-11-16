Just before signing with the Bucs, Antonio Brown reportedly smashed a security camera at his gated community

No charges were filed.

TAMPA, Fla. — He made his NFL return less than a month ago, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is already back in the Florida newspaper headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported on a previously-unknown incident involving Brown, who only recently came off an NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Just before signing with the Bucs, the Herald says Brown destroyed a security camera in his luxurious gated community in Hollywood, Florida, and threw his bicycle at a security guard shack.

According to the newspaper, police believed there was probable cause to charge him with criminal mischief in connection with the Oct. 15 outburst, but the homeowners association decided against pressing charges.

Brown reportedly agreed to replace the broken camera.

"We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing," the Bucs wrote in a statement. "When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him.

"Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place."

Brown's off-field antics have drawn criticism before. He was given probation and a 13-week anger management program as part of a plea deal after he was arrested earlier this year for a physical altercation with a moving truck driver.

As CBS reports, he was previously sued amid claims he trashed his Florida apartment in 2018, allegedly throwing furniture off his balcony and narrowly missing people below -- including a nearby toddler.

