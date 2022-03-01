Antonio Brown is still on the Buccaneers' roster

Head Coach Bruce Arians said the decision to cut or keep Antonio Brown is in the general manager's hands.

TAMPA, Fla — It's been two days since Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown's dramatic exit during the game against the New York Jets, and he still isn't technically fired.

Brown is still listed on the Bucs' roster.

And during Monday's press conference when asked if a player can be fired for not going back into the game due to an injury, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was not aware that Brown was injured.

Ultimately, Arians said the decision to keep or fire Brown after Sunday's sideline show is in the hands of Bucs General Manager Jason Licht.

"That's up to Jason and what he wants to do," Arians said when asked how the team will go about reporting Browns' exit.

There's no word on the final decision on Brown at this moment.

Since Brown's departure, he has posted to Instagram showing up courtside at the Memphis Grizzlies Vs. Brooklyn Nets game Monday night and posted with rapper, Fabolous, on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Many players around the NFL have commented on Brown's recent Instagram posts showing support and solidarity with the wide receiver.

Arians, speaking Monday to reporters, said he cares about Brown and hopes if he needs help, he gets some.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who's had a growing friendship with Brown since his time with the New England Patriots, said yesterday the team loved Brown and hoped people "do what they can to help in ways that he really needs it."