TAMPA, Fla. — The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says it was time for a change.
Brady appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” for about two hours Wednesday and discussed a myriad of topics, including his decision to leave the New England Patriots.
The six-time Super Bowl winner said he was ready for a new challenge when he elected to become a free agent and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.
Brady reiterated he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life. He added that so many wrong assumptions were made about his relationship with Belichick, or about how Belichick felt about him.
RELATED: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen donate money for 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay
RELATED: A numbers game: Tom Brady to keep familiar No. 12 jersey
