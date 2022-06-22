Bucs releasing punter Bradley Pinion

The 28-year-old punter signed with Tampa Bay in the 2019 season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran punter Bradley Pinion on Wednesday, the team announced in a news release.

The Buccaneers are now expected to have fourth-round pick Jake Camarda as their starting punter.

Pinion spent three seasons with Tampa Bay after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. He entered the league in 2015 as a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

In his last season with the Buccaneers, he punted a total of 56 times and placed 23 of those punts inside of the 20-yard line and hit two touchbacks. He was also in charge of kickoff duties for the team and almost 80% of his kicks led to a touchback for the opposition. Overall, he's recorded a career gross punting average of 43.7 yards.

Camarda signed a rookie contract with Tampa Bay on June 9, and most likely won the starting job as newly-promoted head coach Todd Bowles said in the team's minicamp he will not have three punters heading into training camp.

Pinion's release now opens up a spot on the 90-man camp roster for the Buccaneers.

The team plays its first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

The Buccaneers' first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.