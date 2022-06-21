'Cheers to what’s next': Bucs' Rob Gronkowski announces retirement from NFL

The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer posted the announcement Tuesday afternoon on Instagram.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring once again.

The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer posted the announcement on Instagram where he thanked the Buccaneers organization, fans and the Tampa Bay area for his incredible career.

The news was first reported by sports journalist Jordan Schultz who said he had a "great conversation" with the player "who is excited to pursue other opportunities."

Breaking: Rob Gronkowski tells me he’s retiring.



The future first ballot Hall of Famer won four Super Bowls while earning a spot on the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team and 2010s All-Decade Team.



An all-time great officially hangs em up at 33 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 21, 2022

The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer previously retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. But, that retirement was short-lived, lasting only 13 months before he joined Tom Brady in Tampa, where they won Super Bowl LV.