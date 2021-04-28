Buccaneers re-sign Antonio Brown

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back another big name from their Super Bowl LV-winning lineup.
Wide receiver Antonio Brown is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract, his agent told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Wednesday.
His one-year deal is reportedly worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million fully guaranteed, according to Brown's agent.
Brown signed with the Bucs midway through the 2020 season, getting 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games. He even snagged a touchdown catch in the team's 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV.
The Bucs are bringing back all 22 Super Bowl LV starters.
This comes days after the wide receiver settled a civil lawsuit with former trainer Britney Taylor who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her.
The federal suit alleged Brown, 31, raped 28-year-old Britney Taylor in May 2018 after a night at a club in Miami. According to the suit, Taylor pleaded with him to stop, but he allegedly pinned her down so she could not fight back.
Through a law firm, Brown denied the allegations and countersued Taylor, claiming defamation. Back in 2019, Brown's attorney claimed the pair engaged in a "consensual" relationship.
