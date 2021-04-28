Buccaneers re-sign Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay is bringing back all 22 Super Bowl LV starters.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back another big name from their Super Bowl LV-winning lineup.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract, his agent told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Wednesday.

And another key piece returns for the #Buccaneers. The team has agreed to a deal to bring back WR Antonio Brown, Brown’s agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents tells me.



Tom Brady petitioned for Brown to join him in Tampa and wanted him back. Brady gets his wish. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 28, 2021

His one-year deal is reportedly worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million fully guaranteed, according to Brown's agent.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with the #Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents.



A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR -- and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

Brown signed with the Bucs midway through the 2020 season, getting 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games. He even snagged a touchdown catch in the team's 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs are bringing back all 22 Super Bowl LV starters.

This comes days after the wide receiver settled a civil lawsuit with former trainer Britney Taylor who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her.

The federal suit alleged Brown, 31, raped 28-year-old Britney Taylor in May 2018 after a night at a club in Miami. According to the suit, Taylor pleaded with him to stop, but he allegedly pinned her down so she could not fight back.

Through a law firm, Brown denied the allegations and countersued Taylor, claiming defamation. Back in 2019, Brown's attorney claimed the pair engaged in a "consensual" relationship.

Once Brown’s legal issues were wrapped up, the #Bucs stepped in to close the deal. His goal was always to play again with Tom Brady, and now its official. https://t.co/HMMeFixGr5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021