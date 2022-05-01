The rise of Bucs' wide receiver Cyril Grayson

How he went from not playing college football to playing alongside Tom Brady.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a great line in sports: "You can't teach speed." That's what head coach Bruce Arians and the Bucs staff saw in wide receiver Cyril Grayson.

It's not just opinion either, Grayson won four NCAA titles in Track and Field at Louisiana State University — a school where he competed as an NCAA athlete but not in football.

"You know, it's - it's a shame he didn't play football at school," now teammate and former LSU Tiger, Kevin Minter said about Grayson this week.

After his decorated track career, Grayson gave the NFL a shot with all four years in his professional career coming with the Buccanneers. He has only played nine games but none bigger than Sunday when he caught the game-winner against the Jets.

"I guess I was the lucky one to get a little better credit because I scored. But everybody did their job and we got the W," Grayson said after the win.