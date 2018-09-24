TAMPA -- Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bucs nearly created the improbable comeback, but it wasn't to be Monday night. Tampa Bay fell to Pittsburgh, 30-27, suffering their first loss of the season.

Fitzpatrick threw for more than 400 yards for the third straight game, going 30 for 50 for 411 yards and three touchdowns. But he also had three interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh took a 30-10 lead into halftime, but the Bucs scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to make it close.

Tampa Bay falls to 2-1. The Steelers are now 1-1-1.

