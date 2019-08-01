Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is headed to the Pro Bowl after all.

Evans, 25, is set to replace Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones, who is unable to participate in the all-star game later this month due to injury.

When the NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters in December, Evans was named a first alternate. Initially, the Buccaneers didn’t have a single player who made this season’s NFC Pro Bowl roster. It would have marked the first time since the 2009 season the Buccaneers didn’t have a single player named to the Pro Bowl.

Evans is set to become the first wide receiver to make the Pro Bowl multiple times as a Buccaneer. His 1,524 receiving yards ranked third in the NFL behind Jones’ (1,677 yards) and Houston Texas receiver DeAndre Hopkins (1,572). Evans' mark set a franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season.

Other NFC receivers on the roster include Green Bay’s Davante Adams, Minnesota’s Adam Thielen and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas.

The 2019 Pro Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Chart: NFC Pro Bowl receivers

