Bucs: Russell Gage suffers neck injury, concussion in game against Dallas

In an update Tuesday morning, the team said, in part, Gage "has had movement in all extremities."

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Russell Gage Jr. "has had movement in all extremities" after suffering a neck injury and concussion during Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team said in a statement Tuesday.

The wide receiver was taken off the field by stretcher and carted off late in the fourth quarter after stumbling, falling to the ground and taking a shot to the neck from the Cowboys' Donovan Wilson.

Gage was taken to an area hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation, the Bucs said. In full, the statement reads:

"After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night’s game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation.

"Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

Gage was hit two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field — a scary incident that also occurred on "Monday Night Football."

Hamlin has made what doctors have called remarkable progress since then, visiting with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since he was discharged from a Buffalo hospital, according to The Associated Press.

More than $8.9 million in GoFundMe donations toward Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser, which supports young people through education and sports, have been submitted since his hit on the field.