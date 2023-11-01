Here's how you can get free Bucs swag ahead of playoffs

Early Friday morning, Tampa Bay fans can receive free Bucs swag at a drive-thru event at Raymond James Stadium's south parking lots.

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers fans, arrrrrgh you ready for this weekend's playoff game?

If so, then your team has an exciting event Friday, Jan. 13, to get you prepped and dressed in full Bucs fashion.

Tampa Bay fans can receive free Bucs swag at a playoff drive-thru event from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Raymond James Stadium's south parking lots, the team said in a news release.

Event-goers will also be treated with appearances by the team's cheerleaders, Bucs Beat Line, mascot Captain Fear, music, a Bucs pirate ship float and their street team!

"Drive to the stadium and Raise the Flags with us from your vehicle," the team stated.

The two parking lot gates will close at 10 a.m. and no walk-ups are permitted as guests are asked to remain in their cars at all times. Also, only one swag bag will be given per car while supplies last.

Those wanting to attend the event must enter either through Lot 8 on Himes Avenue or Lot 9 on Dale Mabry Highway.

"We can't wait to get pumped up for the playoffs with you!" the team stated. "Go Bucs!"