Need tickets for the Buccaneers vs Packers game? Some are still available

Tickets are more than $200 for sections on the second and third levels.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be put to the test when they face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at home for the first time this season.

If you want to see the matchup in person, tickets to the game are still available — but it comes at a price.

Tickets in the 200 and 300 levels are going for about $225-$250 on Ticketmaster and other resale shops. After Brady recommitted to another season with the Buccaneers, fans bought in to watch their team try for another Super Bowl appearance.

Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending NFL games at each individual stadium for a family of four and Tampa Bay came in at No. 2 for the most expensive game day. This included parking, the tickets, food and drinks.

If the price hasn't scared you away yet, Here's where you can find tickets.

🎟️ Ticketmaster: Prices start at $176 each in the 300s section and climb to $250 each in the 200s section. If you're looking for a better view from the 100s section, prices jump to $350 and rise from there. A seat near the 50-yard line in the lower level costs $600 each plus additional fees.

🎟️ StubHub: Prices start at $225 in the 300s section and rise to near $600 and $700 for seats in the 200s and 100s sections. Since StubHub is a buyer and reseller market for games and events, prices for different sections range and could change upon a buyer's search.

🎟️ Vivid Seats: Upper-level prices start at $194. From there, it rises to $300 and up to $500 for seats in the 100s and 200s sections.

Fans can sometimes find cheaper lower-level tickets in the end zone when searching for the best prices with a good view of the game.