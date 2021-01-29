Meet the Glazer family: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners for the last 26 years

The Glazer family has sat at the helm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995.

TAMPA, Fla — With the Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl stage, you might be wondering who helps lead the charge behind the scenes.

For the last 25 seasons, the Glazer family has been behind the helm of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ship. Joel Glazer works to oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise as the team's CEO and Co-Chairman.

Joel worked alongside his father Malcolm to acquire the Bucs franchise in 1995. Under the Glazer family, the Raymond James Stadium fans know and love today came to fruition.

"The Glazers set out to design a stadium deemed worthy of a first-class organization, thereby creating a winning environment and revolutionizing fan experience and comfort," the Buccaneers wrote.

Under their ownership, the Bucs have made eight playoff appearances, including their current run at a shot at becoming the first Super Bowl champs to win at their home stadium.

If the Buccaneers come out on top in Super Bowl LV it will be the second time the team will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in both franchise history and under the Glazer family's ownership.

According to the team, Glazer not only owns the Bucs but represents the franchise "at all league meetings and is very active in a wide range of NFL matters."

He also is the chairman of the NFL's International Committee and co-chairs the Manchester United.

Super Bowl LV will mark the third time Tampa has hosted the big game under the Glazer family. The team says Joel Glazer played a large part in Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. He also is credited with effectively lobbying for this year's event.

Outside of the football world, the Glazer family is very active in the Tampa Bay community through their "Glazer Family Foundation." In 2007, a downtown Tampa museum began re-construction to become what we know as the Glazer Children's Museum today after a $5 million donation from the family.

As for their competitors? The Kansas City Chiefs are owned by the Hunt family dating back to the team's founding.

You can watch the two teams faceoff in Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.