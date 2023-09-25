Undefeated Bucs, Eagles face off for Monday Night Football: How to watch

The unbeaten NFC rivals meet in prime time on Monday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still undefeated after the team's first two games of the season. There's still a lot of season left, however, and many are considering Monday Night Football's prime-time match-up to be the team's biggest challenge this year — the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are also touting a two-game winning streak. You know what that means — someone is getting a number in the loss column.

Fans from across the country will flock to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to see the Buccaneers and Eagles face off. There are still tickets to Monday's game, but they'll set you back at least $200 per ticket.

Whether you don't have the time or money or aren't in the right place to see the game in person, don't worry — there are plenty of ways to catch the Week 3 game.

Here's what you need to know about the game and how to watch:

Game day: Monday, Sept. 25.

Kickoff time: 7:15 p.m. ET

How to watch:

ABC (antenna, cable, satellite or subscription required)

ESPN+ (subscription required)

Fubo (subscription required)

Hulu + Live TV (subscription required)

NFL+ (subscription required)

Sling TV (subscription required)

YouTube TV (subscription required)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers says there are also ways fans can listen live to the game, both in English and Spanish. To find more information, click here.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have been less dominant than many felt they’d be coming off a Super Bowl appearance last winter. The Bucs have been better than anticipated with much-traveled Baker Mayfield following Tom Brady at quarterback.

The Bucs are embracing the challenge of facing the defending NFC champions. Coach Todd Bowles, though, stopped short of calling it a litmus test for his team.

“We look at every week like that. The fact that they’re 2-0 and went to the Super Bowl doesn’t bother us. We’re trying to go 3-0,” Bowles said. “There’s going to be challenges every week for us. They’re going to be bigger as the weeks go on.

“We’re looking to get better as a team, no matter who we’re playing.”