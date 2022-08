His absence is said not to be a health-related issue.

TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Tom Brady will not play in the first two preseason games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team confirmed Thursday.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Brady will be back sometime after the Bucs play the Tennessee Titans, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, according to 10 Tampa Bay Sports reporter David Schiele.

His absence is said not to be a health-related issue.

The Bucs' first preseason game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, against the Miami Dolphins.