Tom Brady posts 'tattoo' showing Bruce Arians raising a Bud Light

It's not real, but we wish it was.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady jokingly responded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians getting a tattoo to commemorate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

On Tuesday, Arians tweeted a photo of his new ink, saying “I’m a man of my word- ‘when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo’ well I got mine and I love it!!”

The coach's photo shows the iconic Bucs flag beneath the Super Bowl LV logo, with the Lombardi trophy front and center. The tattoo appeared to be on Arians' back. The numbers 31 and 9 were also visible, which is likely a nod to the final score of the game. The Buccaneers shocked the world with an upset victory over the then-reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs back in February.

Brady on Wednesday quote-tweeted Arians on Twitter and wrote, "Looks great coach...I decided to get one too."

A seemingly-photoshopped image shows a tattoo of Arians raising a Bud Light on Brady's leg. The joking image is a reference to Arians enjoying himself during the championship boat parade held in Tampa after the Bucs' victory.

Looks great coach...I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021