Tampa mayor jokingly pardons Tom Brady for working out in the park during lockdown

Brady will be heading into Super Bowl LV with a clean record.

TAMPA, Fla — Tom Brady's football résumé is as great as they come, but the six-time Super Bowl champion had one blemish looming over him for the last year.

In April of 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Tampa officials on patrol spotted the Buccaneers quarterback working out by himself at a downtown park that had been shut down to help with social distancing.

A city staffer approached him to say he had to leave before realizing the man was Brady.

On Wednesday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor jokingly pardoned Brady, saying on Twitter he couldn't "go in to the big game with any baggage."

The 42-year-old quarterback will be making history in a couple of weeks, being part of the first NFL team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The big game will be airing Sunday, Feb. 7 on 10 Tampa Bay.

We couldn't possibly let him go in to the big game with any baggage. Thanks @SportsCenter for the reminder.#GoBucs #SBLV https://t.co/PEOMnskcQK — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) January 27, 2021