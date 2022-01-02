NFL, Tampa community reacts to Tom Brady's retirement

Countless messages of thanks and well wishes poured in for the G.O.A.T. after he announced he was hanging up his cleats.

TAMPA, Fla. — After rumors swirled over the weekend, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

And now that the G.O.A.T. is hanging up his cleats for good, the sports world is sharing memories, well wishes, and thanking Brady for allowing us to witness his legendary career over the past two decades.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, of course, had nothing but thanks for Brady who led the team to a Super Bowl win in his first year as the Bucs quarterback.

Forever a part of Buccaneers history.



Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XkMON0SY8j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

The team also shared statements from Buccaneers owners, The Glazer Family, and General Manager Jason Licht, who thanked Brady for setting a standard of hard work and accountability throughout the organization.

In a statement on Twitter, Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians shared what an honor it was to coach the quarterback the past two seasons and wished his family well "in this next chapter of life after football."

"He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop."



- @BruceArians pic.twitter.com/TSsfWnegSI — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

Robert Kraft, the CEO of the New England Patriots, where Brady played for 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls, shared in a statement how much the quarterback meant to sports fans, the Patriots and the Kraft family.

A privilege to watch and a dream come true.



Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper talked about the G.O.A.T's career during a pre-game conference where he called him "The Man" and shared what it meant to have Brady in the Tampa Bay area.

"You take for granted somebody that's played that long, and you just hope you don't take for granted what he did ... Tom Brady is, no doubt, 'The Man.'" #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/nTJURCIk9w — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 1, 2022

Countless players who played with and against Brady during his career that stretched more than two decades had nothing but respect to share for the legendary quarterback.

Was an honor to play along side of you. Congrats on retirement TB! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/RYvOp0a5Wf — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) February 1, 2022

HAPPY RETIREMENT @TomBrady! These Moments Meant Everything To Me. Thank You For Everything You Gave To This Game. The One True Goat! pic.twitter.com/yxbyBwZ347 — Cyril Grayson Jr (@cyrilgraysonjr) February 1, 2022

The reaction messages from big NFL names like Patrick Mahomes, Julien Edelman, Richard Sherman, Brett Favre and J.J. Watt started pouring in on Saturday when the news of Brady's potential retirement was first reported.

Greatest of All Time.



Without a shadow of a doubt.



Enjoy the next chapter @TomBrady



🐐 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2022

Hell of a run! 🐐. Honor to share the field with you. pic.twitter.com/2pIetaP8ss — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2022

Man, @TomBrady, what a run! Greatest ever to play and you did it with class and humility. God bless you and your family as you begin a new chapter in your life. 🐐 #12 pic.twitter.com/53BKLu7AbE — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 29, 2022

City leaders shared their thanks for Brady for helping turn Tampa Bay into "Champa Bay."

Wishing @TomBrady & his family well in all his future endeavors. He has certainly made his mark on the @CityofTampa & our @Buccaneers. We’re so proud the GOAT chose to call Tampa home! #AlwaysChampaBay https://t.co/8HyjUgR8xN — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 1, 2022