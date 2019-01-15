KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs host their first ever AFC Championship Game Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game:

Kickoff: 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: 10News WTSP/CBS

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Series: The Chiefs lead the series 18-15-3 in 36 games against the Patriots.

Betting line: The Chiefs enter as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 55 points

Frigid weather expected at Arrowhead Stadium

The National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for the Chiefs' game against the New England Patriots. Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, potentially making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Twice it has been 1 degree at kickoff, including a December 2016 game against Tennessee.

What happened the last time the Chiefs and Patriots played?

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and New England beat Kansas City 43-40 on Oct. 15, 2018, after nearly blowing a big halftime lead.

Tom Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

Patrick Mahomes finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in what was his first loss as a starting quarterback.

What happened in the Chiefs’ last game?

Kansas City (13-4) beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in the divisional round to earn their first AFC title game appearance since 1994.

What happened in the Patriots’ last game?

New England (12-5) beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 in the divisional playoffs to earn their eighth straight trip to the AFC championship game.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

