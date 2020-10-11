x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

NFL

Reports: NFL commissioner confirms plans to have fans in the stands for Super Bowl LV

Last month, the league announced plans for at least some fans to be at Raymond James Stadium for the big game.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Some good news for football fans in Tampa Bay and beyond.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league plans to allow fans in the stands at Super Bowl LV, according to multiple reports.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 7, 2021, at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says Goodell made the announcement after NFL owners "unanimously approved" a contingency plan that allows for the playoff field to expand from 14 to 16 teams if "meaningful games are canceled because of COVID-19." 

Goodell says teams will not be re-seeded, however, according to Pelissero. 

"Goodell reiterates the goal is to have all teams complete a full schedule in 17 weeks and play the Super Bowl -- with fans in the stands -- on Feb. 7 in Tampa," Pelissero tweeted. "Today's resolution only triggers if one or more games impacting playoff spots or seeding are canceled because of COVID-19."

Similarly, ESPN's Chris Mortenson reported Goodell "reaffirmed" the NFL's Super Bowl plan for fans attending the game. Mortenson added the league already announced "the plan for a 20 percent capacity for Super Bowl fans."

Last month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL anticipated a 20 percent seating capacity. If that pans out for the February 2021 event, it comes out to a little more than 13,000 fans in the stands for a stadium that seats about 66,000 people.

You can watch Super Bowl LV live right here on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021.

RELATED: NFL could limit stadium capacity at Super Bowl LV in Tampa

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter