HOLLYWOOD, Fla — Movie director Michael Bay certainly knows his way around an explosion, so it was fair to assume his Super Bowl ad for the expanded Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., would be packed with action.

Now, parts of his A-list creation are reportedly winding up on the proverbial editing room floor following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

According to Adweek, the creative agency behind the ad said some of the original scenes could now be “perceived as insensitive.”

“We had the unfortunate scenario that our creative was uncomfortably nuanced in a way that had enough similarities that are just difficult to fathom,” VaynerMedia CEO Gary Veynerchuck told Adweek.

He didn’t elaborate on the exact similarities.

“It is our job in this industry to be good at taking the temperature, and that’s how I think about this,” Veynerchuck said.

WPTV reports the blockbuster-style commercial about a glitzy robbery stars Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, rappers DJ Khaled and Pitbull and musician/actor Steven Van Zandt.

Michael Bay is best known for Bad Boys, Armageddon and Transformers.

You can watch the original commercial teaser here:

