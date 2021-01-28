'No Hard Feelings': Patriots fans still rooting for Brady

New England fans are still happy to see the 'greatest of all time' at the Super Bowl, even in a different uniform.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — Patriots fans were devastated last year when six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay after 20 seasons. So how are they feeling as the star quarterback heads to Super Bowl LV with his new team?

Many Patriots fans say they're sticking with the "greatest of all time" and plan to root for Brady and the Buccaneers as they take on the Chiefs next week.

The longtime Patriots quarterback helped the franchise win six NFL titles before leaving for Tampa this season. And that's earned him a lot of goodwill in his former home.

“I’m still a Patriots fan, but I’m not upset that he’s playing in the Super Bowl, by any stretch,” Patriot's fan Brian Pope told the Associated Press.

“I wish he hadn’t left, but so be it,” Pope added.

The G.O.A.T. himself called his time in New England "magical."

“It was a great 20 years, and at the end of the day, I had an opportunity to become a free agent. I evaluated different opportunities and just tried to make the best possible decision for myself and my family. I chose Tampa, and it’s just been an amazing experience,” Brady said in an interview with NESN.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa on Feb. 7 for a chance at his seventh ring.