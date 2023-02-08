Here are the most popular Super Bowl foods, according to Google searches

Buffalo wings is the favorite among seven U.S. states.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Anyone planning to have friends over for the Super Bowl knows the menu is just as important as the big game.

From chicken wings and buffalo chicken dip to meatballs and pigs in a blanket, many people will roam the grocery store aisles to make sure their snack lineup is fit for Super Bowl LVII.

Everyone has their favorite bite, but which is the most popular Super Bowl food in your state?

In Florida, guacamole is the state's favorite, according to Study Finds. Perhaps, some chips with that guac, Florida? The organization's researchers analyzed Google search volume of 9,150 terms related to Super Bowl parties from December 2021 to March 2022 and compared each state's search results.

Other favorites include chips and salsa for Texas and Arizona, nachos in California and buffalo wings in New York. In fact, researchers learned that wings are actually the most popular food in six other states: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. According to Study Finds, nearly 2 in 5 are planning to eat buffalo wings on Super Bowl Sunday.

Take a look at America's top Super Bowl foods based on popular Google searches.

Meatballs Guacamole Chips and salsa Tater tots Chili Buffalo wings Hummus Nachos Pigs in a blanket Spinach artichoke dip

Researchers were surprised to find that non-alcoholic drinks were the most popular choice of beverage with more than 2 in 5 (43%) siding with alcohol-free drinks compared to 41% who drink beer, according to the survey.