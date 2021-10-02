50 Cent's Super Bowl party costs St. Petersburg company its lease at Albert Whitted Airport

The city's mayor called the event "stupid."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sky Addict Aviation will no longer be allowed to operate out of the Albert Whitted Airport after St. Petersburg city leaders revoked the company's rental lease for hosting a large Super Bowl party with 50 Cent.

Over the weekend, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman threatened fines for the company and rapper for throwing a large-scale event where very few people were wearing masks.

Kriseman took to Twitter on Saturday, calling the party "stupid."

"We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent," Kriseman wrote.

A city spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday that the lease has been terminated from the Albert Whitted Airport because of the gathering.

TMZ was the first to report 50 Cent hosted the Friday night bash in a private hanger at Albert Whitted Airport. Doors opened around 9 p.m., with general admission tickets going for $85 to a stage table costing around $7,000.

Videos posted to Snapchat (warning: language) and Facebook showed some, but not all, people wearing masks despite warnings from health officials given the ongoing state of the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors have feared that parties like these will create a post-Super Bowl spike in coronavirus cases.