Super Bowl committee previews Tampa fan experiences with COVID rules

For the first time, the Super Bowl Experience will be held outdoors.

TAMPA, Fla. — With Super Bowl LV on the horizon, months of planning have gone into creating a fan experience that's as up to par as the big game itself.

The coronavirus pandemic, naturally, has organizers keeping guest safety in mind. Public health officials have discouraged large gatherings in enclosed indoor spaces, but there's a big perk to having the Super Bowl in Florida.

Wintertime warmth and sunshine.

The Super Bowl Experience will be free and totally outdoors for the first time. Centered along the Hillsborough River, organizers plan to use the 2.7-mile space along the Tampa Riverfront -- from Water Works Park and Sparkman Wharf, including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park -- to feature unique activities among some of the best views of the city.

Live concerts are scheduled, plus athletic activities like interactive games and a 40-yard dash contest. There will be player autographs, NFL merchandise shopping and various food/beverage concessions, as well.

The NFL and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee recently detailed the hours of operation for each park and briefed the media on how guests will participate under COVID-19 health protocols.

Much like a day at Walt Disney World, guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times -- except when actively eating or drinking.

Park hours of operation

Friday, Jan. 29: 5-10 p.m.

5-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1: Closed

Closed Tuesday, Feb. 2: Closed

Closed Wednesday, Feb. 3: 3-10 p.m.

3-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4: 3-10 p.m.

3-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 (Super Bowl): Closed

Fans will be asked to download the NFL OnePass app or register at the OnePass website to access the Super Bowl Experience -- the event is free, but there is required registration. In addition to mask rules, the committee says fans will sign an acknowledgment about their current health status during the OnePass sign-up process.

Fans are required to maintain physical distance at all activities, plus restrooms, concessions and the like.

All fans must register for a date and session to attend activities at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. There will be a standby queue for walk-ups. Each session will be roughly 3-4 hour-long periods, and fans will be wristbanded with a session assignment. Guests are limited to one session per day with two days per transaction.

The committee says this allows organizers to control the number of guests in attendance.

For the latest updates on the Super Bowl Experience and information on how to sign up for free tickets to the event, visit NFL.com/TampaSB. There you can sign up for alerts and follow the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium and will be televised by CBS on 10 Tampa Bay.