Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game

The NFL's theme park at Julian B. Lane is fully booked. But there are multiple other options that can be unlocked with the NFL OnePass app.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is a little more than a week away, and everywhere you go in downtown Tampa, you can see signs of the big game. The Riverwalk is your destination for all things Super Bowl.

The ticketed experience at Julian B. Lane Park is already sold out. But don’t you worry, there is still so much to enjoy. And people are taking full advantage.

All you need is a mask and your NFL OnePass app which you can download from most app stores. Once you get your app the other Super Bowl LV experiences along the downtown Tampa stretch are at your fingertips.

Curtis Hixon, Tech Village, and the Riverwalk were full of people excited for the big game Saturday night. Both Curtis Hixon park and Tech Village are monitoring crowds to prevent overcrowding.

So, if capacity is reached, admittance will be regulated, meaning as more people leave, more people can enter.

For Tampa Bay locals like Karla Valderrama, spending the night at the park was very exciting.

“It's like exhilarating and honestly gives me the chills because I feel like, we're in such a great moment right now," Valderrama said. "It's awesome to be here."

Inside Curtis Hixon Park there is a DJ stage with live performers, various food trucks, drink stands and lots of Instagram-worthy places to take photos.

“We loved it, it was a beautiful day, we walked along the river, went to a couple of places had a couple drinks, it was a nice place to hang out," said visitor Denise Beebe.

As you make your way down the Riverwalk, there are different attractions and Super Bowl elements to engage with.

"It's great to see how much Tampa is spending on their whole city and to make this experience the best it can be. So definitely, definitely a good experience," Brandon Beebe added.

With multiple free attractions, everyone can get a piece of the Super Bowl action.