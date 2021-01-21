Things to do around Tampa Bay while in town for Super Bowl LV

In town for a while because of the big game? Here are some other ways to experience Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — In town for Super Bowl LV but not sure what else to check out? You've come to the right place.

The Tampa Bay area is full of adventure, art and some of the best beaches around. And the best part is you can explore it all in shorts and flip flops as winter rages on in other states.

Though, it is important to note that parts of Tampa Bay, like Pinellas and Hillsborough County, still have mask orders. So make sure to pack an extra in your suitcase.

If you need some inspiration on where to go and what to do, we've broken it down for you. Here are some of the top ways to spend your time outside of the big game.

Welcome to Tampa Bay!

Places

Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Hang out with Winter from "Dolphin Tales" while learning about the popular spot's mission of rescue, rehab and release.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 36 minutes

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: Stop by to take in the sights, eat a meal, workout, or just relax. The stretch of land running along the Hillsborough River can meet just about any need.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx.10 minutes

Tampa Riverwalk: The stretch of downtown Tampa offers both sights and food as you walk along the Hillsborough River.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx.12 minutes

St. Pete Pier: This newly-rebuilt area is quite the "exPIERence." You can sit underneath the outside art installment, grab a bite to eat, or even catch the sunset over Tampa Bay.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx.34 minutes

John's Pass Village and Boardwalk: Take a stroll through the shops and restaurants that line this waterfront "turn-of-the-century" fishing village. The website calls itself Pinellas County's #1 tourist attraction.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 43 minutes

Pier 60: The 1,800- foot fishing pier and recreational park calls one of Florida's top beaches home. Either toss in a line, lay on Clearwater Beach, or stop for some food in the area.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 45 minutes

Florida Botanical Gardens: This "diverse garden paradise" spans 100 acres in Pinellas County and is dedicated to showcasing unique botanical specimens.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 35 minutes

Florida Aquarium: Get an underwater glimpse at Florida's aquatic and terrestrial animals and ecosystems, while also learning about conservation.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 17 minutes

Sparkman Wharf: Grab a bite to eat and pull up a chair at one of downtown Tampa's latest outdoor entertainment installations.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: 15 minutes

Museums

The Dali Museum: Explore the artwork of Salvador Dali, and at times others, come to life inside one of St. Petersburg's top museums. The location is also hosting the popular "Van Gogh Alive" exhibit through Feb. 28.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 29 minutes

Tampa Museum of Art: Right in along Tampa's Riverwalk you can find engaging exhibitions and educational programs within the museum's walls.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 11 minutes

American Victory Ship & Museum: Take a step back in time as you climb aboard the SS American Victory that served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Time to get there from Raymond James Stadium: Approx. 16 minutes

Events

Not the biggest football fan, but traveling with one? Here are some other area events to check out:

Yoga in the Park: Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.-- Free to attend | 155 Columbia Dr., Tampa, FL 33606

Beaches

Florida is known for its beaches, especially those in the greater Tampa Bay area. So, if you're looking to take a break and enjoy the sunny shores while in town here are a few of the best places to stick your toes in the sand.

Clearwater Beach: Rockaway St., Clearwater, FL

Open 24 hours

Free but excludes pets

Indian Rocks Beach: 196th Avenue, Indian Shores, FL

Open 24 hours

Free but excludes pets

Madeira Beach: Gulf Blvd & Madeira Way Madeira Beach, FL

Open 24 hours

Free but excludes pets

St. Pete Beach: Gulf Boulevard and 67th-71st Avenues St. Pete Beach, FL

Open 24 hours

Free but excludes pets

Sand Key Park: 1060 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater, FL

Open from 7 a.m. to dusk

$5 cover but allows leashed pets

Fort De Soto Park: 3500 Pinellas Bayway S. Tierra Verde, FL

Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

$5 cover but allows pets in designated areas