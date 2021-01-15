City announces road closures ahead of Super Bowl LV fan experience at Riverfront Park

Two streets, in addition to the park itself, will be closed until the week after the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, Fla. — We're only a few weeks away from Super Bowl LV, and that means you may need to find an alternate route while driving in downtown Tampa starting Saturday morning.

City leaders say two roads are shutting down temporarily ahead of the Super Bowl. W Green Street between N Boulevard, and W Laurel Street and W Cypress Street between N Boulevard and the Hillsborough River will close at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The city says barricades and signs will be in place to help with traffic flow and asks drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

Roads will reopen by 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, according to a release.

This temporary closure coincides with Julian B Lane Riverfront Park closing down to the public Saturday in preparation for the Super Bowl LV fan experience. The entire park will close, including the Tampa River Center as well as all courts, playgrounds, fields, and shelters.

The Super Bowl experience will take place entirely outdoors along the Riverwalk and will be free to attend. Activities like interactive games, live concerts, and NFL player autographs are in the works.

The park will reopen after Super Bowl LV on Monday, Feb. 15.