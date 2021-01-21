Tampa's greatest Super Bowl moments

Four Super Bowls have been played in Tampa, and they've all been memorable for their own reasons.

TAMPA, Fla — On Feb. 7, Tampa will host the Super Bowl for the fifth time in the game's 55-year history. If the previous four were any indication, this will be one to remember.

Let's take a trip down Big Game Memory Lane and check out the most memorable moments from Tampa's Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders Smash Records

Tampa's Super Bowl history began Jan. 22, 1984 at Tampa Stadium, with the showdown between Washington and the Los Angeles Raiders.

The Raiders dominated the game, their 38-9 win setting records for points scored and margin of victory in a Super Bowl. Future Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen earned the record for rushing yards in a Super Bowl with 191.

The highlight was a 74-yard scamper in which Allen ran clear across the field before heading to the endzone. The Raiders' records have since been broken, but this game showcased that team at the peak of its powers.

Super Bowl XXV: Whitney Hits and Norwood Misses

The 1991 Super Bowl provided some of the highest drama ever seen in a championship game.

It all started before the game, which was being played just as the Gulf War was intensifying in the Middle East.

With a patriotic backdrop, Whitney Houston delivered an unforgettable rendition of the national anthem, which has been replayed thousands of times on TV and radio.

As for the game, it was the opposite of Tampa's previous Super Bowl, close the whole way.

The New York Giants led the Buffalo Bills 20-19, but Buffalo drove down to the 29-yard-line with eight seconds left. Kicker Scott Norwood attempted a 47-yard-field goal to win it, but missed the mark as time ran out.

The kick became known simply as "Wide Right." The Bills went on to lose four consecutive Super Bowls, and are yet to win one.

Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens Soar to Victory

It took a decade for Tampa to get its third Super Bowl, but this was the first one played at Raymond James Stadium, which had opened in 1998. The game brought the Baltimore Ravens their first championship, as they dismantled the Giants 34-7.

The Ravens boasted strong ties to the Bay Area. Linebacker and Lakeland High School alum Ray Lewis took home the game's MVP honors before a hometown crowd.

The winning quarterback, Trent Dilfer, had just joined the Ravens following a six-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl XLIII: What a Comeback

The type of drama we saw in Super Bowl XXV came back to keep fans on the edge of their seats 18 years later.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end James Harrison scored one of the most replayed touchdowns ever in a Super Bowl at the end of the first half.

Harrison intercepted Arizona Cardinals QB Kurt Warner at the goal line, then broke several tackles as he rumbled 100 yards for the score. The play ended up affecting the game's outcome.

The long-suffering Cardinals finally had a chance to become champions, and they came close when they took the lead on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Warner to Larry Fitzgerald with less than three minutes left.

But Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger worked his magic to bring his team back.

With just 35 seconds on the clock, Big Ben found receiver Santonio Holmes in the back right corner of the endzone. Holmes reached to his tiptoes, kept both feet in bounds and came down with the game-winning catch.

The Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl championship by a 27-23 score.

Super Bowl LV: Stay Tuned

Super Bowl LV: Stay Tuned

No matter who advances to Super Bowl LV, this year's game is sure to be unforgettable.